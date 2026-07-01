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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Nuveen confirms €330m Spanish student acquisition

1 Jul 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

King Street offloads 3,323-bed portfolio

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