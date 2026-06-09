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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Nuveen inks €330m Spanish student housing deal

9 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch, David Hatcher

US investor has grand ambitions for European student portfolio

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