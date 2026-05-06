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ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Nuveen launches €180m sale of Madrid resi portfolio

6 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Pair of assets totals 641 units across Spanish capital

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