Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeFinancingNetherlands

Nuveen lends €350m for Urban Industrial’s Dutch portfolio

2 Oct 2025 | 13:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets are mainly in the Randstad region 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Greystar’s head of Germany on its new mid-market rental housing strategy

2 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Prepping for Expo 2025: core capital, debt and office renaissance

2 Oct 2025
Read

Brookfield kicks off refi for €750m Spanish hotel portfolio

2 Oct 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate lends £40m for JV logistics portfolio

1 Oct 2025
Read