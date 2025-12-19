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OfficeESGFinancingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Nuveen secures £170m backing for City office overhaul

19 Dec 2025 | 13:58 | London | by May Agaran

ING's green loan to support the repositioning of 40 Holborn Viaduct

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