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LeasingLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Nuveen's Devonshire Square Building 7 hits full occupancy

8 Sep 2026 | 12:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two Sigma and PFA take more space as Salad Kitchen signs retail lease

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