NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Nuveen's Thorsten Kiel sets out €150m aggregation play for German logistics hubs

16 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Sub-strategy would involve purchase and refurbishment of smaller warehouses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: CBRE IM’s Rik Eertink on firm’s €4bn+ EMEA investment push 

17 Mar 2026
Read

Hines preps €1.5bn+ European value-add fund

27 Feb 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nuveen Real Estate plans to raise €500m+ for second European value-add fund

20 Mar 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Nuveen refinances IOS platform with £100m loan from US bank

2 Mar 2026
Read