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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentFinancingInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

OakNorth funds Glasgow data centre with £25m loan

25 Aug 2026 | 14:43 | London | by May Agaran

Financing supported the initial phase of DataVita's expansion at the site

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