NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopmentInvestment

OakNorth rolls out £50m debt facility to CLS

20 Apr 2026 | 12:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Revolving credit facility will help optimise office developer's portfolio across key European markets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Walking, Adult

NewRiver locks in £240m refinancing

17 Apr 2026
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

LondonMetric clinches £1.5bn refinancing

19 Mar 2026
Read
Building, Office Building, Housing

Sirius secures €300m revolving credit facility

18 Mar 2026
Read
People, Person, Walking

Wereldhave secures €250m RCF refinancing

3 Mar 2026
Read