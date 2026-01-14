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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeIrelandNetherlandsUK & IrelandAlternativesData centres

Oaktree clinches €1.9bn data centre financing

14 Jan 2026 | 07:14 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, David Hatcher

Investment manager secures debt to bring forward projects in the Netherlands and Ireland

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