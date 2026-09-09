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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Oaktree lets 7,600 sq m in Berlin office project

9 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Consultancy firm Drees & Sommer plans to move in at the start of 2027

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