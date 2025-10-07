Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAPACAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Oaktree seeks £800m backing for data centre business

7 Oct 2025 | 15:11 | London | by May Agaran

Firm hunts minority investors for Pure Data Centres

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lighting, Architecture, Building

Demand surges for data centres, but developers risk disappointment

2 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Prea CEO on selling a €1bn Berlin data centre

15 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

DayOne commits to €1.2bn Finnish data centre project  

14 Aug 2025
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Avaio Digital to develop €650m Madrid data centre campus

14 Aug 2025
Read