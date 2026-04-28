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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Oaktree tees up €350m exit of Italian hotel platform

28 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, Edith Fishta

650-room Westmont portfolio includes Tuscany resorts and city assets

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