NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Data centresAPACBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFranceIrelandLondonMiddle EastNetherlandsNordicsSpainUK & Ireland

Oaktree to sell stake in €8bn data centre platform

30 Sep 2026 | 11:45 | London | by David Hatcher

Private equity firm appoints advisers to bring capital in to pioneering business as buyers circle

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Terminal

Pure DC secures €1.3bn financing for Finnish data centre project

21 Jul 2026
Read
Gary Wojtaszek 2026

Q+A: Pure DC CEO on shifting to mega AI campuses in Europe

1 Jun 2026
Read

Oaktree clinches €1.9bn data centre financing

14 Jan 2026
Read
Terminal, Architecture, Building

Segro partners with Pure DC for £1bn London data centre project

25 Mar 2025
Read