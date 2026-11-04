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FinancingContinental EuropeMiddle EastUK & IrelandAlternativesData centres

Oaktree's Pure DC locks in up to $1.9bn of financing

4 Nov 2026 | 12:48 | London | by May Agaran

Data centre firm secures $780m loan with a $1.1bn accordion facility

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