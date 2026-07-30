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OfficeScotlandUK & IrelandLeasing

Occupier fires up 200,000 sq ft Glasgow office search

30 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Tenant looking to be in place by 2030

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