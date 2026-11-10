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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLeasing

Occupier grows footprint at Indurent Park Burton

10 Nov 2026 | 11:18 | London | by May Agaran

Super Smart Service has leased more than 277,000 sq ft at the Staffordshire estate

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