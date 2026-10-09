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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Occupier puts 228,000 sq ft Newcastle shed on the market

9 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Shopfitter offering up facility on freehold basis

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