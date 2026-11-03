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LeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastRetailDevelopment

Occupier secured for former Grimsby House of Fraser

3 Nov 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Retailer will anchor 22,000 sq ft building at Freshney Place

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