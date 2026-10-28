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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsInvestmentLeasingREIT

Occupier snaps up £32.5m Telford shed

28 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Hortonwood 37 is fully let to Epwin Group on long-term lease

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