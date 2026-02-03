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InvestmentDevelopmentLeasingLogisticsOfficeUK & Ireland

Occupiers wrestle with accelerating pace of change

3 Feb 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Landlords and developers in different sectors are adapting to faster business cycles

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