Occupiers wrestle with accelerating pace of change

InvestmentDevelopmentLeasingLogisticsOfficeUK & Ireland
3 Feb 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
Landlords and developers in different sectors are adapting to faster business cycles
Niam hires capital formation director
Rioja Estates submits £150m Great Yarmouth mixed-use plans
Q+A: £2.5bn Elephant Park development boss on what happens after the cranes leave
Staycation nation: why these are halcyon days for the rural hotel market
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
Next phase of Lincoln MGT’s Reading scheme approved
AND Capital and Forshaw launch £185m Northern resi fund
Ires grows earnings as portfolio value hits €1.3bn
Invesco provides $3.2bn in financing in first half
Wavensmere gets green light for 165 Birmingham homes
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
You can’t contract away uncertainty – the role of developers needs to change