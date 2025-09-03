Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionEast MidlandsEast of EnglandLondonNorth WestOccupierOfficeScotlandSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWalesWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Office options: the regions versus London

3 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Bishop

With investor interest in the office sector revived, what locations should investors prioritise?

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?

21 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Pension fund hoists for-sale sign over £28m Manchester office

18 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Arora buys office overlooking St James’s Park for £245m

18 Aug 2025
Read

Is the gap between prime offices and refurbs tighter than ever?

20 Aug 2025
Read