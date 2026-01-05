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OfficeContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Office outlook 2026: can the revival be sustained?

5 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Appetite is strong for prime CBD assets but challenges are mounting for holders of second-tier stock

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