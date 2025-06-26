Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLondonOccupierTechnologyUK & Ireland

Office vacancies projected to fall as building conversions rise 

26 Jun 2025 | 15:38 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Generative AI to drive European office market recovery, AEW says

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Ulrich Höller's ABG to increase exposure to living sector

24 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Midstad plans office-to-hotel conversion for former Signa asset

24 Jun 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Handrail

Dearth of new offices will accelerate prime rental growth

23 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Convention Center

Mall of Switzerland rejigs a quarter of its space in repositioning

20 Jun 2025
Read