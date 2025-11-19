Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Officefirst puts €90m Munich asset up for sale

19 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The 41,000 sq m property is suitable for conversion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Glasses, Face

Officefirst hires Patrizia exec to expand management board

6 Feb 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Local firm to invest €75m in Munich office project

19 Jun 2024
Read

Hines picks preferred bidder for €70m Munich asset

17 Nov 2025
Read

€150m Munich residential plot up for grabs

16 Oct 2025
Read