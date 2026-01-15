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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandOffice

Offices: a compelling cyclical mispricing opportunity?

15 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Kevin Muscat

The sector is being priced by fear rather than cashflow

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