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InvestmentContinental EuropeOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Offices and retail rank top in AEW relative value analysis

29 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Research finds investors can expect to meet or exceed required returns in nearly 80% of European markets

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