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InvestmentOfficeRetailTechnologyUK & Ireland

Offices "most underpriced" sector, says survey

26 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

FTI Real Estate report also indicates majority view is that investment market recovery will remain slow

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