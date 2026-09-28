NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Offices to replace consented Yorkshire Post Leeds student scheme

28 Sep 2026 | 11:27 | London | by May Agaran

Site was granted approval for 1,700 student beds and a BTR scheme in 2023

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Grass, Nature

Arada submits plans for opening phase of £2.5bn Thameside West

28 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Chatha Capital submits plans for 46-storey Manchester tower

25 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Green light for Fifth State's West Hampstead student scheme

25 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Telford Living back to buying with Stratford acquisition

24 Sep 2026
Read