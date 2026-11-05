NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeFranceResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLeasing

Ofi Invest buys French student housing asset from Aventim

5 Nov 2026 | 12:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

PBSA asset in Lille will be operated by Capétudes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Q+A: Nuveen's Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year

30 Oct 2026
Read
Beard, Face, Head

Uxco names investment chief

1 Oct 2026
Read

Joint venture expands student housing platform with €300m French projects

30 Sep 2026
Read

Dot Group hires Ronen Journo to lead Yugo in Europe

9 Sep 2026
Read