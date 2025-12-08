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ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceOfficeRetail

Ofi Invest offloads Paris asset to social housing provider

8 Dec 2025 | 06:11 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Mixed-use residential complex spans 3,805 sq m

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