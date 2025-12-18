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OfficeContinental EuropeFranceLeasing

Ofi Invest seizes the day with lease agreements for La Défense office

18 Dec 2025 | 13:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Carpe Diem Tower has 44,000 sq m of lettable space

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