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Student AccommodationEast MidlandsFinancingUK & Ireland

Olympian and HGP secure £75m loan for Nottingham student scheme

7 Aug 2026 | 07:23 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Affinius provides stabilisation loan for 790-bed development

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