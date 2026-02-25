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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPlanningUK & Ireland

Olympian's Canary Wharf co-living tower clears Gateway 2

25 Feb 2026 | 07:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

46-storey scheme will be firm's flagship for its Vivus Living brand

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