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Data centresAlternativesPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

One in five planning committee members unfamiliar with data centre applications

9 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Knowledge gap evident in growing sector

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