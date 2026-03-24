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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

One step forward, two steps back: the unintended consequences of leasehold reforms

24 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alison Oates

The government's retrospective reforms to property laws have shaken investor confidence

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