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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

OneIM lands £335m deal for London debut

23 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Investment manager working with Lifestyle Hospitality Capital and Aendre on portfolio

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