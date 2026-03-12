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FinancingContinental EuropeFundraisingUK & Ireland

OneIM targets $3bn+ for new income fund

12 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Significant quantum of evergreen vehicle to be allocated to real estate

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