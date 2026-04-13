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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

OpenAI signs for London HQ

13 Apr 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Deal comes just days after the AI giant pulls the plug on its planned UK Stargate data centre project

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