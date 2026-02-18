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OfficeIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

OpenAI trains search on Dublin options for EMEA HQ

18 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

ChatGPT developer reviewing sites of potentially up to 100,000 sq ft as it looks to scale up in Irish capital

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