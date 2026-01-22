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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Oppo Invest acquires Salamanca hotel

22 Jan 2026 | 13:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Hacienda Zorita in Salamanca will be co-operated with Acerca Hospitality

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