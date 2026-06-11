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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Opportunistic investor trains its beam on €390m German resi collection

11 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Polarlicht portfolio has been on the market since February

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