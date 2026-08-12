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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor

12 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

330,000 sq ft retail warehousing asset has traded

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