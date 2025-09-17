Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park

17 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Charlie Schouten

Asset acquired from Patrizia

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

US investor launches £100m retail park sale

10 Sep 2025
Read

M Core adds duo of retail assets to UK holdings

4 Sep 2025
Read

British Land buys £45m York shopping park

3 Sep 2025
Read

British Land completes flurry of lettings at Meadowhall shopping centre

26 Aug 2025
Read