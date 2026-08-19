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LeasingDevelopmentEast MidlandsLogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Origin JV signs further 400,000 sq ft of lettings

19 Aug 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Origin is the £1bn partnership between HBD and Feldberg Capital

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