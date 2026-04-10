NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

Orion appoints broker for €400m Italian outlet sale

10 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Assets in Sicily and Turin were bought on behalf of Orion European Real Estate Fund V in 2019

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Flower, Plant, Rose

Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene

21 Oct 2026
Read

Klépierre acquires Italian mall portfolio stake for €196m

21 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Christie Wright on Patrizia’s €600m food-anchored retail pipeline

20 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Insurer closes in on €30m Barcelona office sale and leaseback

19 Oct 2026
Read