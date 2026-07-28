NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeItalyRetail

Orion closes in on €400m outlet portfolio refinancing

28 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Deal is secured against two assets in Sicily and Turin

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Pictet and Kryalos buy Milan resi portfolio

27 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Futureal acquires €91m Budapest outlet centre from DWS fund

22 Oct 2026
Read

Klépierre acquires Italian mall portfolio stake for €196m

21 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: Christie Wright on Patrizia’s €600m food-anchored retail pipeline

20 Oct 2026
Read