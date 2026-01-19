NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentPortugalUK & Ireland

Orion kicks off €1.5bn fund with Lisbon hotel purchase

19 Jan 2026 | 17:00 | London | by Robin Marriott, Julie Cruz

Opportunistic vehicle will invest across asset classes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

Sovereign fund puts €300m Paris hotel trophy on the block

21 Jul 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

DeA Capital seals €280m green loan for Rome hotel redevelopment fund

20 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Furniture

Hotel specialist Petra agrees €500m Spanish portfolio refi

17 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

How the 2030 World Cup hosts are turning stadiums into year-round assets 

17 Jul 2026
Read