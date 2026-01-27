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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Orion seeks buyer for €400m Italian outlets

27 Jan 2026 | 14:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Company bought the assets in 2019 on behalf of Orion European Real Estate Fund V

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