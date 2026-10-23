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Student AccommodationNorth WestUK & IrelandResidentialInvestment

Orka pounces on Liverpool student scheme

23 Oct 2026 | 07:17 | London | by May Agaran

Vista Square comprises 249 beds and is fully let for the 2026/27 academic year

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